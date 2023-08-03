Flooded rivers, cities test China's disaster response systems

From dangerous discharge by swollen rivers to residents trapped in waterlogged cities, China's disaster-response systems are being put to the test, with record rainfall potentially taking weeks to recede following one of the strongest storms in years.

In the wake of Typhoon Doksuri, which landed in southern China on Friday, extreme rain has battered the north, breaking a 140-year rainfall record in Beijing and dumping more than a year's rain in Hebei, a populous province.

As the remnants of the typhoon drift to China's northeastern border provinces and rains start to taper off, a region the size of Britain is grappling with the logistics of safely discharging waterways and reservoirs and rescuing tens of thousands trapped in their homes.

The Hai river basin, where five rivers converge in northern China, is going through a "flood evolution process" and flood-control engineering systems are experiencing the "most severe test" since inundations in 1996, state media reported on Thursday.