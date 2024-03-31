    বাংলা

    India rescuing citizens forced into cyber fraud schemes in Cambodia

    Reuters
    Published : 31 March 2024, 09:24 AM
    Updated : 31 March 2024, 09:24 AM

    The Indian government said it was rescuing its citizens who were lured into employment in Cambodia and were being forced to participate in cyber fraud schemes.

    The Indian embassy in Cambodia is working with Cambodian authorities and has rescued and repatriated about 250 Indians, including 75 in the last three months, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement on Saturday.

    Jaiswal was responding to Indian news reports that stated more than 5,000 Indians are trapped in Cambodia and being forced to carry out cyber frauds on people back home.

    "We are also working with Cambodian authorities and with agencies in India to crack down on those responsible for these fraudulent schemes," Jaiswal said.

    The Indian government and its embassy in Cambodia have issued several advisories informing them about such scams, the spokesperson said.

    The Cambodian embassy in India did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Sunday.

