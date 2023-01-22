China reports almost 13,000 new COVID-related deaths for Jan 13-19

China reported almost 13,000 deaths related to COVID-19 in hospitals between January 13 and 19, adding to the nearly 60,000 in the month-or-so before that, as its experts say the wave of infections across the country has already peaked.

The death toll update, from China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, comes amid doubts over Beijing's data transparency and remains extremely low by global standards.

Hospitals and funeral homes have been overwhelmed since China abandoned the world's strictest regime of COVID controls and mass testing in early December, which had caused significant economic damage and stress.