    South Korea scrambles jets as China, Russia warplanes enter air defence zone

    The Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and left the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone off South Korea's southern and northeast coasts, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Nov 2022, 07:02 AM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2022, 07:02 AM

     South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets as two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone on Wednesday.

    The Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and left the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone off South Korea's southern and northeast coasts starting at around 5:50 am (2050 GMT Tuesday), Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

    They re-entered the zone hours later from the Sea of Japan, known in Korea as the East Sea, joined by the Russian warplanes, including TU-95 bombers and SU-35 fighter jets, the JCS said.

    The aircraft did not violate South Korea's airspace, the JCS added.

