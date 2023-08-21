Japan fisheries leader voices concern on plan to release Fukushima water

The leader of a Japanese fisheries industry group told officials on Monday he was "greatly concerned" about the discharge of treated radioactive water set to be released into the sea from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.

The government is expected to decide soon, perhaps within days, when to start releasing the water, equivalent to the contents of 500 Olympic-size swimming pools, despite objections at home and abroad to the plan.

The water has mostly been used to cool nuclear reactors damaged in 2011 when tsunami waves crashed into the plant on the coast north of Tokyo after an earthquake.

It has been treated to remove most radioactive elements except for tritium, an isotope of hydrogen that must be diluted because it is difficult to filter.