    বাংলা

    Japan fisheries leader voices concern on plan to release Fukushima water

    The government is expected to decide soon when to start releasing the water despite objections at home and abroad to the plan

    Reuters
    Published : 21 August 2023, 07:00 AM
    Updated : 21 August 2023, 07:00 AM

    The leader of a Japanese fisheries industry group told officials on Monday he was "greatly concerned" about the discharge of treated radioactive water set to be released into the sea from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.

    The government is expected to decide soon, perhaps within days, when to start releasing the water, equivalent to the contents of 500 Olympic-size swimming pools, despite objections at home and abroad to the plan.

    The water has mostly been used to cool nuclear reactors damaged in 2011 when tsunami waves crashed into the plant on the coast north of Tokyo after an earthquake.

    It has been treated to remove most radioactive elements except for tritium, an isotope of hydrogen that must be diluted because it is difficult to filter.

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who visited the plant on Sunday, said last week his government was in the final stage of deciding when to begin the release. Cabinet ministers will discuss the issue on Tuesday, Kyodo news agency said.

    Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura met Masanobu Sakamoto, the head of the National Federation of Fisheries Cooperative Associations, to offer safety assurances about the water.

    "We remain firmly opposed to the release of the treated water," said Sakamoto, who is set to meet Kishida later on Monday.

    The predicted decades-long release raised anxiety among the fishing industry, which was "gravely concerned," he added.

    Nishimura acknowledged the concerns but said the water release had become a pressing matter.

    "This is not something we can put off, if we want to decommission the Fukushima nuclear plant and revive the area," he said.

    Last month the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) approved the government's plan for the water, which it says can no longer be stored on site.

    Despite such assurances, the prospect of more than a million tons of water being pumped into the Pacific from the nuclear plant owned by Tokyo Electric Power Company has sparked alarm.

    China, in particular, has criticised it and banned some seafood imports. Citizens' groups in Japan and South Korea are also up in arms.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, second left, arrives to inspect the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant as Tomoaki Kobayakawa, President of Tokyo Electric Power Co., third left, escorts him in Futaba, northeastern Japan, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Japan?s Vice Industry Minister Fusae Ota, left, follows.
    Fukushima water release poses early test for Japan-South Korea unity
    The dumping of radioactive water may happen days after the summit, which the US is billing as a "historical" trilateral meeting that will deliver a "bold counter" to regional rival China
    Commuters make their way on the first day of the Japanese government's relaxation of official guidance on masks as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan Mar 13, 2023.
    Japan's Daiichi Sankyo gets approval for COVID vaccine, first for country
    Daiichi Sankyo submitted the vaccine, known as DS-5670 with the brand name Daichirona, to regulators in January
    Ventilation stacks and cranes at the disabled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant are seen from a beach in Namie, about 7 km away from the power plant, in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 28, 2023.
    IAEA gives Japan stamp of approval for Fukushima water release
    IAEA said Japan's plans were consistent with global safety standards and that they would have a "negligible radiological impact to people and the environment"
    Ventilation stacks and cranes at the disabled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant are seen from a beach in Namie, about 7 km away from the power plant, in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, February 28, 2023.
    Japan to get UN verdict for Fukushima water release
    IAEA chief Rafael Grossi begins a four-day visit to Japan on Tuesday, when he will meet with PM Kishida and deliver the results of its two-year safety review

    Opinion

    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks