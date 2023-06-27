Mental health in spotlight in Hong Kong after violent attacks

A series of brutal attacks in Hong Kong is shining a light on mental health in a city that has suffered from particularly acute strains while lacking sufficient resources to provide proper care for all who need it, mental health groups say.

Violent crime is rare in the financial hub but this month two women were stabbed to death in a busy shopping mall by an attacker who police reported had a history of mental illness.

Days later, another knife-wielding attacker severely injured the manager of a McDonald's restaurant.

Also this month, a 29-year-old mother was arrested on suspicion of suffocating her three young daughters and in February, police charged four people in connection with the killing of a 28-year-old model, Abby Choi.

The policy and advocacy group Our Hong Kong Foundation says the state of the mental health of Hong Kong's more than 7 million people has deteriorated while support from the public care sector is not adequate to meet the need for help.