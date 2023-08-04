    বাংলা

    Japanese vice minister quits as PM Kishida's ratings slide

    Masatoshi Akimoto's office was raided on suspicion that he took bribes amounting to tens of millions of yen

    Reuters
    Published : 4 August 2023, 09:30 AM
    Updated : 4 August 2023, 09:30 AM

    A Japanese ruling party member of parliament resigned from his post as a deputy minister on Friday after allegations that he accepted bribes from a wind power company, dealing another setback to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

    Tokyo prosecutors raided the office of ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto on suspicion that he took bribes amounting to tens of millions of yen, according to public broadcaster NHK.

    The foreign ministry later announced that Akimoto had stepped down from his post as a vice minister.

    Calls to Akimoto's office went unanswered. Government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno declined to comment saying that Akimoto had not spoken to him about the issue.

    The resignation comes after Kishida's approval rating slid to its lowest since he took office in 2021. Public frustration with him and his government centres on a proposal to integrate tax and social security data into a single identification card.

    Errors that have recently come to light with the card have included health insurance information linked to the wrong social security account and welfare payments made to the wrong person.

    A Yomiuri newspaper poll in July found that approval for the Kishida administration had dipped to a low of 35%. The same poll found 52% of respondents did not support the government.

    State broadcaster NHK and other media have reported that Tokyo prosecutors suspect Japan Wind Development Co paid bribes to Akimoto.

    The Tokyo-based company declined to comment, referring questions to its lawyer. Reuters was not able to reach the company's lawyer for comment.

    A lawyer representing the company's president denied bribery, the Sankei newspaper reported.

    RELATED STORIES
    Farm labourers plant rice saplings in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, July 21, 2023.
    India's rice planting gathers pace as monsoon rains revive
    Higher rice planting in India, the world's second biggest producer of the grain, will ease concerns about the lower output of the staple
    Cricket fans, with their faces painted in the Indian and Pakistani national flag colours, pose for a picture ahead of the first match between India and Pakistan in Twenty20 World Cup super 12 stage in Dubai, in Ahmedabad, India, Oct 23, 2021.
    India-Pakistan tie among World Cup matches set to be rescheduled
    The organisers have not announced when and where fans can buy tickets from and an ICC spokesperson said it would be BCCI's call
    A worker packs a sack filled with rice on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on February 27, 2015. Picture taken Feb 27, 2015.
    Global rice market set for government deals
    Buyers from Africa to Asia are likely to scramble for rice shipments as supplies tighten in coming months
    Indian Space Research Organization logo is seen in this illustration taken May 1, 2023.
    India readies Chandrayaan-3 moon mission for takeoff
    The spacecraft would also be the first to land at the lunar south pole, an area of special interest for the presence of water ice that could support a space station

    Opinion

    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination
    Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently
    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints