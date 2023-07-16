Rescuers retrieve six bodies from flooded South Korea underpass

The bodies of six people trapped in a tunnel submerged by heavy rains in central South Korea were retrieved on Sunday, firefighting authorities said, taking the death toll from days of torrential rains that have pounded the country to 33.

Seo Jeong-il, head of the west Cheongju fire station, said some 15 vehicles, including a bus, are estimated to have been submerged in the flooded underpass in the city.

"We are focusing on the search operation as there's likely more people there," Seo told reporters. "We are doing our best to wrap it up today."

The death toll in the tunnel stands at seven, he said.

The Ministry of Interior and Safety said 10 people were missing as of 11 am as heavy downpours caused landslides and floods across the country, with evacuations covering 7,866 people.