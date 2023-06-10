How secret were the documents found at Mar-a-Lago?

Here are some of the documents mentioned in the indictment:



A document marked TOP SECRET//[redacted]/[redacted]//ORCON/NOFORN that the indictment says concerned "nuclear capabilities of a foreign country."



ORCON means that the material in the document cannot be disseminated outside the US government department that originated it without prior approval.



A document marked SECRET//FORMERLY RESTRICTED DATA that the indictment says concerned "nuclear weaponry of the United States."



According to a Department of Energy training guide, the Formally Restricted Data, or FRD, classification is used for materials downgraded from a higher classification that relate "primarily to the military utilisation of atomic weapons."



"Formerly does not mean unclassified," says the guide.



Examples of FRD provided by the guide include quantities of nuclear weapons in the US stockpile, warhead yields and their locations.