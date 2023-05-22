    বাংলা

    At least 20 dead in school dormitory fire in Guyana

    The prime minister is leading a team of officials to Madhia, where the incident took place

    Reuters
    Published : 22 May 2023, 09:50 AM
    Updated : 22 May 2023, 09:50 AM

    At least 20 people died in a fire at the Mahdia Secondary School in Guyana, AFP news agency reported on Monday citing a government official.

    "Five planes have already taken off to Mahdia to support the regional health officials with additional medical supplies and medivacs," the government said in a statement.

    Seven children were prepared to be sent by medivac to Georgetown, it said.

    The prime minister is leading a team of cabinet and other officials to Madhia while Minister of Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn is already on the ground.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view shows a residential building damaged by shelling in the town of Chasiv Yar, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near a front line in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 22, 2023. REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova
    AFP journalist killed in Ukraine
    The attack happened in the town's outskirts close to Bakhmut, the epicentre of the fighting in eastern Ukraine for several months
    FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A broker looks at a graph on his computer screen on the dealing floor at ICAP in London, Britain, Jan 3, 2018.
    UK's cost-of-living crisis deepens digital divides
    In 2022, Britain's communications regulator reported that 6% of homes did not have any access to the internet, while another 5% relied solely on mobile internet connections
    Representational picture. A view of various security and emergency vehicles with flashing blinkers parked on a street, after a shooting in a club, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, US Nov 20, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media in this picture obtained from social media.
    Teen gunman kills 3 in New Mexico
    An 18-year-old gunman shot three people to death and wounded six others, including two police officers, in a northwest New Mexico town on Monday
    Police operates in a checkpoint during the aftermath of a shooting, in Dubona, Serbia, May 5, 2023.
    8 dead in second Serbian shooting
    The shooting comes less than 48 hours after a 13-year old boy shot nine dead at a school in Belgrade

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk