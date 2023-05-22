Could Biden use the 14th Amendment to raise the US debt ceiling?

President Joe Biden on Sunday said he believes he has the legal right to invoke the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling but does not have the time to do so.

Some fellow Democrats have been urging him to try to use that untested legal theory to bypass the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and raise the borrowing limit.

WHAT IS THE 14TH AMENDMENT?

Section Four of 14th Amendment, adopted after the 1861-1865 Civil War, states that the "validity of the public debt of the United States ... shall not be questioned."

Historians say that aimed to ensure the federal government would not repudiate its debts, as some former Confederate states had done.

But the clause has been largely unaddressed by the courts, and legal experts disagree about what it requires from Congress and the presidency.

Some, like Cornell University law professor Michael Dorf, say the "least unconstitutional" option would be for Biden to act on his own to protect the integrity of the national debt.

"That would mean borrowing money," he said.

Any action by Biden would surely prompt a lawsuit.