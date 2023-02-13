How China's balloon sent the US on a hunt for flying objects

After the US government announced last week that a fleet of Chinese spy balloons had visited the United States undetected in recent years, the military had to admit the obvious: it had an "awareness gap."

So the US military has been adjusting its radar to find flying objects - including balloons - that are smaller, slower and differently shaped than the enemy aircraft and missiles that have long preoccupied the Pentagon.

The result has been a spate of unprecedented shootdowns of mysterious objects - including on Sunday an octagonal structure downed by an F-16 over Lake Huron - raising still-unanswered questions about whether these phenomena are new or if they've been around all along.