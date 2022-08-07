Cuba fire rages at fuel storage port; Mexico, Venezuela sending help

A massive oil-fed fire burned for a second day on Saturday near Cuba's supertanker port in Matanzas, as Mexico and Venezuela sent teams to help fight the inferno and Cuba accepted a US offer of unspecified "technical advice".

On Friday evening, lightning struck one of eight storage tanks at the facility 60 miles east of Havana. Heat from the blaze reached a second tank on Saturday and the wind blew flames dangerously close to a third.

"We express deep gratitude to the governments of Mexico, Venezuela, Russia, Chile ... which have promptly offered material aid in the face of this complex situation," tweeted Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.