Biden moves to protect vast sacred lands near Grand Canyon

US President Joe Biden curbed land development on a stretch of nearly 1 million acres (405,000 hectares) near Arizona's iconic Grand Canyon on Tuesday, a move intended to cement his environmental credentials in the electoral battleground state.

Biden used the Antiquities Act to designate the area as the Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni - Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument, a move disparaged by some officials and mining interests but long sought by tribes that trace their origin to the lands.

According to the White House, it is the fifth new national monument established by the president.

The new area, whose name is drawn from the languages of the nearby Havasupai and Hopi tribes, straddles the existing Grand Canyon National Park, where the US government forcibly removed Native Americans a century ago. It boasts bison, bald eagles and sites held as sacred by several tribes.

It is also home to about 1% of the country's known uranium reserves, according to a Biden administration official, who said existing rights to mine, hunt, fish and graze will be respected. The land is currently covered by a two-decade mining moratorium.