    10 wounded in Philadelphia shooting

    At least 10 people wounded in shooting at Philadelphia

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Nov 2022, 04:35 AM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2022, 04:35 AM

    At least 10 people have been shot in the area of Kensington and Allegheny in Philadelphia on Saturday night, a CBS affiliate news channel reported.

    Gunshot victims were being rushed to a number of hospitals based on the severity of their injuries, the report said citing police sources.

    Details about the victims were not known immediately.

    Philadelphia Police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

