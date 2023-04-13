US appeals court preserves limited access to abortion pill

The abortion pill mifepristone will remain available in the United States for now but with significant restrictions including a requirement for in-person doctor visits to obtain the drug, a federal appeals court ruled late on Wednesday.

The New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals put on hold part of last Friday's order by US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, that had suspended the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the drug while he hears a lawsuit by anti-abortion groups seeking to ban it.

However, the appeals court declined to block portions of Kacsmaryk's order, which is set to take effect on Friday, that effectively reinstate restrictions on the pill's distribution that had been lifted since 2016. In addition to a requirement of three in-person doctor visits, those restrictions include limiting the drug's use to the first seven weeks of pregnancy, down from the current 10.