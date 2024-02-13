New York subway shooting kills one after brawl erupts on train

The first shot was fired inside the train, but all six people shot were on the platform outside the train when hit by bullets, police said. A 34-year-old man died while five others taken to hospitals sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 71, and included four males and two females.

"To the shooter - you are now the NYPD's most wanted and you have the greatest detectives in the world looking for you," said Tarik Sheppard, the NYPD's deputy commissioner of public information. "We suggest you turn yourself in."