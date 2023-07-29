Scorching heat wave bakes US as heat index soars past 100 F

Tens of millions of Americans were confronted with a one-two punch of brutally hot temperatures and oppressive humidity on Friday as an unrelenting heat wave settled over the Midwest and East Coast and was expected to persist into the weekend.

More than 175 million people in the US were under excessive heat warnings and advisories until at least Saturday afternoon as midday heat index readings in many spots rose well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C), the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Some of the nation's biggest cities, including Chicago, New York and Philadelphia, have opened cooling centres in public libraries and community centres for those who are unable to escape the hot temperatures.

"Extreme heat can be dangerous to health, and even fatal," the city of Boston said on its website after it declared a heat emergency, adding that its street outreach teams will provide water on their routes.