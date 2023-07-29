    বাংলা

    Scorching heat wave bakes US as heat index soars past 100 F

    Some of the nation's biggest cities, including Chicago, and New York, have opened cooling centres in public libraries and community centres

    Reuters
    Published : 29 July 2023, 05:21 AM
    Updated : 29 July 2023, 05:21 AM

    Tens of millions of Americans were confronted with a one-two punch of brutally hot temperatures and oppressive humidity on Friday as an unrelenting heat wave settled over the Midwest and East Coast and was expected to persist into the weekend.

    More than 175 million people in the US were under excessive heat warnings and advisories until at least Saturday afternoon as midday heat index readings in many spots rose well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C), the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

    Some of the nation's biggest cities, including Chicago, New York and Philadelphia, have opened cooling centres in public libraries and community centres for those who are unable to escape the hot temperatures.

    "Extreme heat can be dangerous to health, and even fatal," the city of Boston said on its website after it declared a heat emergency, adding that its street outreach teams will provide water on their routes.

    US city officials and forecasters are urging people to stay out of the hot weather as it has the potential to cause heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities, people aged 65 and older, children and those with chronic illnesses.

    "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbours," the NWS said.

    In Philadelphia, where the heat index could top out at 108 degrees F (42 C), officials extended public pool and spray grounds hours on Friday and Saturday.

    In New York City, where the heat index was to reach 103 degrees F (39 C), officials posted a public service announcement video on social media urging owners to keep their pets well hydrated.

    "It's very hot outside. Extreme heat like this can be dangerous. We have to be very strategic in how we combat this," said New York City Deputy Mayor Philip Banks during a public safety briefing on Friday, telling residents to check on neighbours and loved ones.

    Electric grid operators across the nation declared hot weather alerts this week and told energy companies to put off unnecessary maintenance. Despite the extreme heat, however, no US grid operators had taken more extreme actions.

    The growing frequency and intensity of severe weather is symptomatic of global, human-driven climate change that is fuelling extremes, experts in the field say, with heat waves in much of the world expected to persist through August.

    Last month was the hottest June on record in the United States, dating back to 1850. It also was the 47th consecutive June and the 532nd consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th-century average, according to the weather service.

    The hot weather through much of the US is expected to dissipated by late Saturday, leaving behind chances of thunderstorms and mild temperatures into next week, the weather service said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Archie, the Eurasian eagle-owl, is seen at the Phoenix Zoo, as Arizona, US battles through a relentless heat wave, with temperatures soaring above 110 degrees Fahrenheit, 43C, for 22 consecutive days, Jul 21, 2023.
    Showers for owls, icy treats for monkeys
    The Phoenix Zoo has come up with myriad ways to cool off animals in the historic record-breaking heat wave
    People cool off at a water park during a heatwave in Phoenix, Arizona, US, Jul 16, 2023.
    Deadly flash floods persist in US Northeast
    Scientists say fossil fuel-driven climate change is heralding more extreme weather and warn that the world needs to drastically cut carbon emissions to prevent its catastrophic effects
    FILE PHOTO: Unhoused people at a downtown Phoenix homeless encampment receive medical care from Circle The City's mobile medical unit on the 14th day of temperatures rising to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, in Phoenix, Arizona, US, July 13, 2023. REUTERS/Liliana Salgado/File Photo
    Phoenix braves relentless wave of extreme heat
    An extreme heat wave is baking the West and Southwest United States because of a high-pressure dome of air overhead that is preventing rain from reaching the areas below
    Streets are flooded in Highland Falls, Orange County, US, in these cropped video screengrabs obtained from social media, Jul 9, 2023.
    Heavy rains pound US Northeast, with more storms on the way
    The weather service urged people in some vulnerable areas to seek higher ground immediately

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan