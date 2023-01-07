Republican McCarthy suffers embarrassing 14th loss in US House leadership bid

Embattled Republican Kevin McCarthy suffered yet another embarrassing defeat - his 14th of the week - as he failed late on Friday to secure the votes needed to lead the US House of Representatives after predicting he would prevail.

McCarthy received 216 votes, one shy of the number needed for a victory, as a small faction of right-wing hardliners held out despite his promise of spending cuts and other concessions that had won over many of their colleagues.

McCarthy had predicted victory earlier in the day. "It's going to happen," he said after picking up support in two afternoon votes.

In hopes of securing enough votes to win, he had called an hours-long recess for the chamber, with lawmakers returning at 10 p.m. ET (0300 GMT Saturday) for another round of voting.

The result left the House rudderless after a week of repeated votes that highlighted Republicans' divisions and raised questions about their ability to govern. The chamber has not seen this level of congressional dysfunction since 1859.