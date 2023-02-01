    বাংলা

    Police shoot armed man in Target store in Omaha

    An investigation had revealed that the suspect had fired multiple shots inside store and had an AR-15 rifle and thirteen loaded rifle magazines

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Feb 2023, 03:35 AM
    Updated : 1 Feb 2023, 03:35 AM

    A man who opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle inside a Target Corp store in Omaha was fatally shot by the police on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

    Investigation had revealed that the suspect had fired multiple shots inside store and had an AR-15 rifle and thirteen loaded rifle magazines, the Omaha Police Department said in a statement.

    Responding officers had shot the armed suspect, who was later pronounced dead by the Omaha Fire Department, the authorities added, saying that no victims had been found at the store or had arrived in local hospitals.

    The investigation was ongoing, the police said.

    The retailer said shoppers and staff at its Omaha West store had been safely evacuated and that it was working with the Omaha Police Department.

    "The store will remain closed temporarily, during which time we will provide our team members full compensation and access to on-site counseling for those who need it," a spokesperson for the retailer said in an emailed statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rev Al Sharpton speaks during a news conference held by family members of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop and died three days later, at Mason Temple: Church of God in Christ World Headquarters, in Memphis, Tennessee, US, January 31, 2023.
    VP Harris to attend Nichols funeral
    Nichols will be eulogized by the Reverend Al Sharpton at a service at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis on Wednesday morning
    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro talks with army major, Mauro Cid after a meeting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Jun 18, 2019.
    Ex-Brazil president Bolsonaro applies for US tourist visa
    Bolsonaro's lawyer said the politician would like to take some time off, clear his head, and enjoy being a tourist in the United States for a few months
    Members of the Comandos de la Frontera militia in Colombia, Feb 18, 2022.
    Fighting in Colombia leaves at least 10 dead
    The clashes took place last weekend in jungle terrain close to the Pacific port city of Buenaventura
    A view shows a memorial for Tyre Nichols at the intersection of Castlegate Lane and Bear Creek Cove in Memphis, Tennessee, US, January 30, 2023. This memorial marks the area where Tyre Nichols was beaten during a traffic stop by Memphis police officers. He later died from his injuries.
    Memphis fire department fires 3 employees in Tyre Nichols case
    They were fired after investigators found the victim was left handcuffed and beaten on the ground without medical attention for nearly 15 minutes

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher