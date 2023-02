Police shoot armed man in Target store in Omaha

A man who opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle inside a Target Corp store in Omaha was fatally shot by the police on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Investigation had revealed that the suspect had fired multiple shots inside store and had an AR-15 rifle and thirteen loaded rifle magazines, the Omaha Police Department said in a statement.

Responding officers had shot the armed suspect, who was later pronounced dead by the Omaha Fire Department, the authorities added, saying that no victims had been found at the store or had arrived in local hospitals.

The investigation was ongoing, the police said.