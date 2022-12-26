Blizzard claims 12 lives in Buffalo, NY, area as Christmas Day freeze grips US

Despite a ban imposed on driving since Friday, hundreds of Erie County motorists were stranded in their vehicles over the weekend, with National Guard troops called in to help with rescues complicated by white-out conditions and drifting snow, Poloncarz said.

"This is not the Christmas any of us hoped for nor expected," Poloncarz said on Twitter on Sunday. "My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones.

The Buffalo police department posted an online plea for the public assistance in search-and-recovery efforts, asking those who "have a snow mobile and are willing to help" to call a special hotline for instructions.

The severity of the storm was notable even for a region well accustomed to harsh winter weather.

Christina Klaffka, a 39-year-old North Buffalo resident, watched the shingles blow off her neighbour's home and listened to her windows rattle from "hurricane-like winds." She lost power along with her whole neighbourhood on Saturday evening, and was still without electricity on Sunday morning.

"My TV kept flickering while I was trying to watch the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears game. I lost power shortly after the 3rd quarter," she said.

John Burns, 58, a retiree in North Buffalo, said he and his family were trapped in their house for 36 hours by the storm and extreme cold that he called "mean and nasty."

"Nobody was out. Nobody was even walking their dogs," he said. "Nothing was going on for two days."

Snowfall totals were hard to gauge, he added, because of fierce winds that reduced accumulation between houses, but piled up a 5-foot drift "in front of my garage."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul told reporters on Sunday that the Biden administration had agreed to support her request for a federal disaster declaration.

Some 200 National Guard troops were mobilized in western New York, providing relief to police and fire crews, conducting wellness checks and bringing supplies to shelters, Hochul said.

The storm was moving east on Sunday, after knocking out power to as many as 1.5 million customers at the height of outages late last week and forcing thousands of commercial flight cancellations during the busy holiday travel period.