November 01, 2026

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Cold-temperature study reveals cellular mechanism to combat age-related diseases

Scientists have identified a key molecule that mimics cold-temperature longevity benefits, offering hope for age-related disease treatments

Cold-temperature study reveals cellular mechanism to combat age-related diseases
People climb over mounded snow and ice left by snowplows as people continue to deal with the aftermath of a major winter storm that dumped snow and ice across a large swath of the United States, in Washington, DC, US, Jan 28, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 31 Oct 2026, 10:53 PM

Updated : 31 Oct 2026, 10:53 PM

Muscle tissues and an organic compound called BH2 play a vital role in cold-temperature longevity benefits, according to a University of Cologne study published in Nature.

Research on C elegans worms showed that mild cold prompts muscle tissue to synthesise and release BH2 (dihydrobiopterin). The compound spreads throughout the body to preserve cellular protein balance during ageing, reports The Independent.

Tests on human cell models of Huntington’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) yielded similar protective results. Both age-related conditions involve the accumulation of misfolded or damaged proteins.

Study author Dr David Vilchez noted that targeting a single tissue like muscle could provide organism-wide protection against age-related decline.

According to The Independent, scientists hope to develop therapies that mimic these beneficial effects without altering body temperature.

Experiments showed that supplementing BH2 alongside the protein building block tyrosine produced protective effects in both worm models and human cell cultures.

Scientists cautioned that developing a pill to reproduce these results remains at an early stage. However, the findings offer a promising foundation for treating neurodegenerative conditions.

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