Ladakh launches India’s first high-altitude wildlife safari focused on snow leopards

India’s first high-altitude wildlife safari focused on snow leopards has begun in Ladakh, with six vehicles flagged off for guided tours.

The safari was launched on Wednesday during Wildlife Week 2026 celebrations in Leh, ThePrint reports.

The vehicles will initially operate in Rumbak, Shang and Uley, where snow leopards are frequently sighted. Specially designed open-back vehicles, trained local drivers and wildlife guides will be used, the Indian website said.

Routes are being identified across Hemis National Park, Changthang and Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary, as well as Nubra, Zanskar, Sham, Kargil and Drass, it added.

The initiative aims to curb illegal off-roading and disturbance of wildlife while promoting regulated, low-impact tourism and creating livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Ladakh has 477 of India’s estimated 718 snow leopards, along with more than 38 mammal species, over 340 bird species and around 1,800 vascular plant species, per ThePrint.

Twenty local young people are reportedly being trained in bird identification and wildlife spotting, while birdwatching hides will be developed at major hotspots.

A felting programme involving 50 women is also linking traditional wool work with conservation-based businesses.

The administration has also handed over funds for conservation education in 50 schools and launched an AI-based device aimed at reducing human-wildlife conflict.