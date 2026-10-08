Kunda Hospital: a ‘haunted’ ruin

Built two decades ago on several acres in Doleshwar, South Keraniganj, the Kunda 20-Bed Hospital now lies abandoned. Its gates, doors, windows and stair railings have long been stripped away, while the male and female wards stand without beds. Overgrown bushes, crumbling walls and drug users’ gatherings have earned the site the local name “haunted hospital”. Residents say the state-funded facility fell victim to political reprisal under the Awami League government after being established during the BNP era.