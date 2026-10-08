October 09, 2026

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Kunda Hospital: a ‘haunted’ ruin

Built two decades ago on several acres in Doleshwar, South Keraniganj, the Kunda 20-Bed Hospital now lies abandoned. Its gates, doors, windows and stair railings have long been stripped away, while the male and female wards stand without beds. Overgrown bushes, crumbling walls and drug users’ gatherings have earned the site the local name “haunted hospital”. Residents say the state-funded facility fell victim to political reprisal under the Awami League government after being established during the BNP era.

Kunda 20-Bed Hospital now stands in a dilapidated state. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Kunda 20-Bed Hospital now stands in a dilapidated state. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The Kunda 20-Bed Hospital in Dhaka’s South Keraniganj has been left abandoned for years and is now known locally as a “haunted hospital”. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The Kunda 20-Bed Hospital in Dhaka’s South Keraniganj has been left abandoned for years and is now known locally as a “haunted hospital”. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Kunda 20-Bed Hospital was opened in 2006, but its operations gradually ceased after 2008. Medical services have remained suspended for more than 18 years, with locals blaming political reprisal. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Kunda 20-Bed Hospital was opened in 2006, but its operations gradually ceased after 2008. Medical services have remained suspended for more than 18 years, with locals blaming political reprisal. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The Kunda 20-Bed Hospital complex has become overgrown with bushes due to years of neglect and a lack of maintenance. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The Kunda 20-Bed Hospital complex has become overgrown with bushes due to years of neglect and a lack of maintenance. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The Kunda 20-Bed Hospital complex has become overgrown with bushes due to years of neglect and a lack of maintenance. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The Kunda 20-Bed Hospital complex has become overgrown with bushes due to years of neglect and a lack of maintenance. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The Kunda 20-Bed Hospital complex comprises a hospital building and four two-storey structures. Three of the buildings were built as accommodation for doctors, nurses and other staff. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The Kunda 20-Bed Hospital complex comprises a hospital building and four two-storey structures. Three of the buildings were built as accommodation for doctors, nurses and other staff. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The male and female wards on the first floor of Kunda 20-Bed Hospital have no beds. The windows, doors and grilles have been stolen. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The male and female wards on the first floor of Kunda 20-Bed Hospital have no beds. The windows, doors and grilles have been stolen. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The male and female wards on the first floor of Kunda 20-Bed Hospital have no beds. The windows, doors and grilles have been stolen. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The male and female wards on the first floor of Kunda 20-Bed Hospital have no beds. The windows, doors and grilles have been stolen. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Doors, windows and other fittings have been stripped from rooms throughout the Kunda 20-Bed Hospital building. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Doors, windows and other fittings have been stripped from rooms throughout the Kunda 20-Bed Hospital building. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Garbage piles up at the staff accommodation buildings of Kunda 20-Bed Hospital, where drug users now gather. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Garbage piles up at the staff accommodation buildings of Kunda 20-Bed Hospital, where drug users now gather. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Garbage piles up at the staff accommodation buildings of Kunda 20-Bed Hospital, where drug users now gather. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
Garbage piles up at the staff accommodation buildings of Kunda 20-Bed Hospital, where drug users now gather. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The stairway grilles at Kunda 20-Bed Hospital have been stolen. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The stairway grilles at Kunda 20-Bed Hospital have been stolen. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The plaque marking the inauguration of Kunda 20-Bed Hospital. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin
The plaque marking the inauguration of Kunda 20-Bed Hospital. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Oct 2026, 03:54 PM

Updated : 08 Oct 2026, 03:54 PM

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