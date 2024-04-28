2 Bangladeshi nationals shot dead in US’s Buffalo

Two Bangladeshi nationals were shot dead in broad daylight in the city of Buffalo in the US state of New York.

The killings took place around 12:30pm on Saturday local time on Zenner Street, according to the police.

The dead were identified as Yusuf, 58, a native of Sylhet’s Kanaighat Upazila and Babul, 36, who hailed from Cumilla. The men were doing some repair work at the house of an expatriate Bangladeshi when the incident occurred.

One of the victims died on the spot, said Motiur Rahman Litu, journalist and community activist living in Buffalo. The other died on the way to the hospital.

Following the incident, a SWAT unit was called in, and people were urged to avoid the area, reports 2WGRZ, a local media outlet.

Earlier on Friday, a 31-year-old Buffalo man was shot and killed, prompting an investigation. The incident happened shortly before 9pm Friday on the first block of Young Street, south of Broadway. He was shot multiple times and declared dead at the scene.