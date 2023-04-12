Access, printouts and glue: Tracing the source of leaked US secrets

NOT THE 'PERFECT CRIME'?

A former federal prosecutor, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that once investigators narrow the list of people with access to the materials, they could seek "pen registers" that would show a history of outgoing phone calls made without revealing their content.

They also could try obtaining search warrants for electronic cloud accounts and electronic devices, potentially giving access to private messages and documents.

Michael Atkinson, the US Intelligence Community inspector general until 2020, said investigators may be able to discover the leaker's electronic fingerprints, given the large number of leaked documents along with the fact that they were shared on online forums.

"I think this one will probably be solved," said Atkinson, who also worked at the Department of Justice. "This does not look to me to be the perfect crime."

Others are less confident.

Daniel Hoffman, a former senior CIA undercover officer, said that if the release of documents was part of a misinformation effort by Russia or another country, those responsible could have deliberately inserted misleading clues, including fake time stamps.

"This is going to be a big challenge to get to the bottom of whatever happened. We may never know (who leaked the documents)," said Hoffman.

The Pentagon referred questions on the investigation to the Department of Justice and a spokesperson for the DOJ had no comment beyond Friday’s statement announcing that it was investigating the leak.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday said the United States will "turn over every rock" to find the source of the leak.

GLUE, SCOPE AND CLIPPERS

There could be clues in the photos themselves. One of the leaked documents rests on a table and in the right corner of the picture is what appears to be a bottle of Gorilla super glue. On the left is a book with an image resembling a hunting rifle scope and there is what appears to be a pair of nail clippers at the top of the photo.

But, as with time stamps and other details, investigators will need to be wary of deliberate attempts to sow confusion.