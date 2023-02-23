    বাংলা

    Florida TV journalist shot dead while reporting on a murder: police

    The gunman, who opened fire on two TV journalist, also shot a 9-year-old girl dead and left her mother injured

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Feb 2023, 07:29 AM
    Updated : 23 Feb 2023, 07:29 AM

    A gunman opened fire on two television journalists reporting on a murder near Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, killing one and wounding the other before fatally shooting a 9-year-old girl and wounding her mother in a nearby home, authorities said.

    A suspect identified as Keith Melvin Moses, 19, was arrested shortly after the assaults on the TV news team and the mother and daughter, about a block away from each other, in the Orlando suburb of Pine Hills, said Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

    Moses was detained as a suspect in both those attacks and was formally charged in the killing hours earlier of a woman in her 20s, a shooting that the two journalists were covering when they came under fire, Mina said.

    The sheriff described the two journalists as a reporter and a photographer for central Florida cable TV outlet Spectrum News 13, which is owned by Charter Communications.

    None of victims was identified.

    Mina said the suspect was armed with a pistol when taken into custody and has a lengthy criminal record that included arrests on charges of firearms offenses aggravated battery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft.

    Mina said no motive had been determined for any of Wednesday's shootings, but he said Moses was believed to have been an acquaintance of the first victim, who was shot while sitting in a car with the suspected gunman and another person.

    The sheriff said he did not know whether the two newsmen were targeted because they were journalists, adding that their automobile lacked the logos and markings typically seen on a news vehicle. They were in or near their vehicle when shot.

    "As far as we know, he had no connection to the reporters and no connection to the mother or the 9-year old, and we don’t know why he entered their home," the sheriff said.

    He said both the mother and the surviving journalist were in hospital in critical condition.

    "This is another tragic reminder that journalism is a dangerous business and that criminals and those that are the subject of reporting can become violent toward reporters who are doing their jobs," said the National Press Club.

    RELATED STORIES
    Biden says Putin's decision doesn't show he's thinking of using nuclear weapons
    Putin's decision doesn't show he's thinking of using nuclear weapons: Biden
    Russia said it will stick to agreed limits on nuclear missiles and keep informing the US about changes in its deployments despite suspending participation in a nuclear arms treaty
    Author Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, US, August 5, 2022.
    Anti-ESG crusader Ramaswamy launches US presidential bid
    A former biotechnology investor and executive, Ramaswamy will pursue the Republican nomination in what is shaping up to be a crowded field
    Landslides are seen after severe rainfall in Sao Sebastiao, Brazil, Feb 20, 2023.
    Death toll from Brazil rains hits 40
    The deluge happened during Brazil's Carnival holiday period, when thousands flock to the region's beaches, likely aggravating the human toll of the natural disaster
    Puebla's Red Cross paramedics work at the scene of a bus accident which was carrying migrants from Venezuela, Colombia and Central America, in Cuacnopalan, Mexico Feb 19, 2023.
    Bus carrying migrants in Mexico crashes, killing 17
    Five of the 13 people hospitalised with injuries are in critical condition

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher