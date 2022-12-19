Three dozen injured when US flight hits severe turbulence, reports say

Some three dozen people were injured, 11 of them seriously, on Sunday when a Hawaiian Airlines flight to Honolulu was hit by severe turbulence, local media reported.

Emergency responders treated 36 patients, with 11 people taken to local hospitals in serious condition, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Another nine patients were in stable condition with injuries ranging from serious head injuries, lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness, the newspaper said.