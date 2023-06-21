At least 41 dead following reported riot in women's prison in Honduras

Delma Ordonez, the president of an association for prisoners' families, told Reuters that a brawl had broken out at the prison in the early hours of Tuesday between members of rival gangs Barrio 18 and the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13). Local media reported that there had been a riot.

Mora said the government could not currently confirm the details of what happened.

Images released by local media showed black smoke coming from a prison building.

Relatives of the inmates were stationed outside the prison later Tuesday seeking to find out about their loved ones.