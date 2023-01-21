US man gets 60 years for sex trafficking, extorting college students

A New Jersey man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Friday on US sex trafficking and other charges for grooming, abusing and extorting millions of dollars from a group of Sarah Lawrence College students.

Lawrence Ray, 63, was sentenced in a US District Court in Manhattan following his conviction on charges he used sexual and psychological manipulation and physical abuse to control and extort students at the private New York college over a 10-year period, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

"Larry Ray is a monster. For years, he inflicted brutal and lifelong harm on innocent victims. Students who had their lives ahead of them. He groomed them and abused them into submission for his own gain," said US Attorney Damian Williams.