Hope is tested as search drags on for people missing in Maui fires

Tim Laborte returned to his native Maui on Saturday, bringing a backpack full of posters with pictures of his stepfather and a fragile hope that he might still be found alive after going missing in the wildfires that razed a historic Hawaiian town.

"Where can I put up a missing person sign?" Laborte asked at a volunteer-run aid distribution site in a park near Lahaina, which lies in blackened ruins.

Hawaiian authorities have confirmed that the Aug 8 fires killed at least 114 people on the island.

But only a few of those have been identified and hundreds more are still unaccounted for as a search for human remains continues, leaving Maui stuck in a limbo of uncertain grief almost two weeks later.

A volunteer pointed Laborte to a whiteboard propped against a table and found him a pen so that he could add a name to a list titled "Looking For Someone?"

He crouched down, and wrote: Joseph Lara.

"We think he got out, we think he just wasn't smart enough to check in," explained Laborte, who said his stepfather lived alone in Lahaina.

The county government has taken over a nearby hotel, where relatives can formally report missing loved ones and have their cheeks swabbed for DNA samples to help identify the dead.

Some have already resigned themselves to eventually getting a sad phone call or message confirming the worst. Others, like Laborte, prefer to nurture hope.

Leslie Hiraga, a volunteer at the aid distribution site in Napili Park, smiled at Laborte's optimism. The two quickly figured out they had both attended the same Lahaina high school.