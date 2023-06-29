Biden tries to flip sceptical Americans on his economic plan

Still, Federal Reserve officials have said they think they have "a long way to go" to get inflation back down to healthy levels and may need to raise borrowing costs more, which could cause a recession.

Aides are using the term "Bidenomics" to capture the Democratic president's approach, drawing a contrast with the tax-cutting ethos once called "Reaganomics" for its affiliation with Republican former President Ronald Reagan, who left office in 1989.

"I'm not here to declare victory on the economy. I'm here to say we have a plan that's turning things around incredibly quickly. We have more work to do." He said the next phase would include making the federal tax system fair by eliminating loopholes for the wealthy.

Whether his message will break through is an open question. The summertime speech came ahead of the July Fourth holiday, 16 months before voters head to the polls and as Republicans sort through a large field of possible candidates led by former President Donald Trump.

Biden's last major address to the nation, a prime-time Jun 2 Oval Office speech trumpeting a bipartisan deal to end the debt limit crisis, drew an audience of just 6.2 million people and was only picked up by two of the major US broadcast networks, according to research firm Nielsen.

On Wednesday, Biden's afternoon speech was aired on the major cable news networks.

Trump has made inflation a key element of his attacks on Biden in the early months of the race.