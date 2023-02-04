    বাংলা

    Train derailment causes massive fire in Ohio

    Emergency crews have been evacuating residents from their homes within a one-mile radius of the fire, according to several local media reports

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Feb 2023, 06:54 AM
    Updated : 4 Feb 2023, 06:54 AM

    A train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio on Friday night causing a massive fire in the area, local media reported.

    Emergency crews have been evacuating residents from their homes within a one-mile radius of the fire, according to several reports.

    It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. The East Palestine police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for details.

    Freight railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp is "coordinating closely with local first responders while mobilising our own teams", a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

    The person did not immediately respond to queries about what the train was carrying or what caused the derailment.

    RELATED STORIES
    A firefighter works, as a wildfire burns parts of rural areas in Quillon, Chile, Feb 2, 2023.
    13 dead as fires blaze through south-central Chile
    Hundreds of homes have been damaged as 39 fires rage across the country amid a sweeping summer heatwave
    FILE PHOTO: Immigrant children are led by staff in single file between tents at a detention facility next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, US, Jun 18, 2018.
    Almost 1,000 migrant children separated by Trump yet to be reunited with parents
    The Trump administration split apart thousands of migrant families under a blanket 'zero-tolerance' policy that called for the prosecution of all unauthorised border crossers in spring 2018
    A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, US Feb 1, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media.
    Canada says watching a potential 2nd spy balloon incident
    The country's defence ministry said it detected a ‘high-altitude surveillance balloon’ after a Chinese spy balloon was found lingering over the US state of Montana
    The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, US October 9, 2020.
    Chinese spy balloon flying over the US: Pentagon
    The incident recalls the lengths to which Beijing and Washington have been willing to go to spy on each other amid rising tensions between the superpowers

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher