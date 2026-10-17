Dhaka University, Jagannath, East West students among 10 dead in Cox’s Bazar resort fire

A devastating fire engulfed TUPTUP Resto and Resort in Cox’s Bazar’s Patuartek on Saturday morning, killing 10 people. Photo: Sourav Dev

A devastating fire engulfed TUPTUP Resto and Resort in Cox’s Bazar’s Patuartek on Saturday morning, killing 10 people. Photo: Sourav Dev

Students of Dhaka University, Jagannath University and East West University are among those killed in a fire at TUPTUP Resto and Resort in Cox’s Bazar.

The three belonged to the same family.

Authorities of the three universities expressed grief over the incident on Saturday.

The victims comprise Md Nafis Tehami, a Chinese language and culture student at Dhaka University, Laila Jahan Nabila, a 2019-20 session chemistry student at Jagannath University, and Melita Mehejabin, a second-semester population and public health sciences student at East West University.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor (VC) ABM Obaidul Islam expressed grief over the loss of lives, describing the deaths as deeply distressing. He said the university community was mourning the deaths.

He prayed for the salvation of the victims' souls and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

Jagannath University VC Md Rais Uddin and Treasurer Sabina Sharmin also expressed grief over Nabila's death.

They prayed for the salvation of her soul and conveyed their sympathies to her family.

Police and the Fire Service and Civil Defence said the fire broke out at the resort at 6:30am on Saturday.

Firefighters brought it under control around 8:30am after a two-hour effort, after which 10 bodies were recovered.

The bodies were badly charred, making visual identification impossible. DNA tests will be needed to confirm the victims’ identities.

Six members of one family are among those killed. Their relatives said they had been unable to find them since the incident.

They are Israt Jahan Maliha, wife of Ashiqul Islam; her sisters-in-law Laila Jahan Nabila, Melita and Fariha Kabir; family member Nafis; and 5-year-old Faizan Ahmad.

Relatives said the family travelled from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar on Thursday for a holiday. They were due to return to Dhaka on Saturday and had been preparing for the journey when the fire upended their plans.