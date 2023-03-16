US grapples with forces unleashed by Iraq invasion 20 years later

"Our inability, unwillingness, to put the hammer down in terms of security in the country allowed chaos to ensue, which gave rise to ISIS," said former deputy secretary of state Richard Armitage, faulting the US failure to secure Iraq.

Armitage, who served under Republican Bush when the United States invaded Iraq, said the US invasion "might be as big a strategic error" as Hitler's invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941, which helped bring about Germany's World War Two defeat.

MASSIVE COSTS

The costs of US involvement in Iraq and Syria are massive.

According to estimates published this week by the "Costs of War" project at Brown University, the US price tag to date for the wars in Iraq and Syria comes to $1.79 trillion, including Pentagon and State Department spending, veterans' care and the interest on debt financing the conflicts. Including projected veterans' care through 2050, this rises to $2.89 trillion.

The project puts US military deaths in Iraq and Syria over the past 20 years at 4,599 and estimates total deaths, including Iraqi and Syrian civilians, military, police, opposition fighters, media and others at 550,000 to 584,000. This includes only those killed as a direct result of war but not estimated indirect deaths from disease, displacement or starvation.

US credibility also suffered from Bush's decision to invade based on bogus, exaggerated and ultimately erroneous intelligence about Iraqi weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

John Bolton, a war advocate who served under Bush, said even though Washington made mistakes - by failing to deploy enough troops and administering Iraq instead of quickly handing over to Iraqis - he believed removing Saddam justified the costs.

"It was worth it because the decision was not simply: 'Does Saddam pose a WMD threat in 2003?'" he said. "Another question was: 'Would he pose a WMD threat five years later?' To which I think the answer clearly was 'yes.'"

"The worst mistake made after the overthrow of Saddam ... was withdrawing in 2011," he added, saying he believed Obama wanted to pull out and used the inability to get guarantees of immunity for US forces from Iraq's parliament "as an excuse."

'ALARM BELLS RINGING ... IN THE GULF'

Ryan Crocker, who served as US ambassador in Iraq, said the 2003 invasion did not immediately undermine US influence in the Gulf but the 2011 withdrawal helped push Arab states to start hedging their bets.

In the latest example of waning US influence, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to re-establish relations after years of hostility in a deal brokered by China.

"We just decided we didn't want to do this stuff anymore," Crocker said, referring to the US unwillingness to keep spending blood and treasure securing Iraq. "That began ... with President Obama declaring ... he was going to pull all forces out."