White daisies bloom in Uruguay's streets, in memory of dictatorship missing

In Uruguay's cities and towns, paintings of white daisies, each with a missing petal, have appeared on walls and at windows in recent weeks, in memory of the people who went missing during the country's military dictatorship that began 50 years ago.

Thousands in the small South American country are set to take to the streets on Saturday in a "March of Silence" to remember those who were forcibly disappeared by the state, both in Uruguay and in neighbouring Argentina, during a wave of military rule in the region.

The Mothers and Family Members of Disappeared and Detained Uruguayans organisation says that 197 nationals were forcibly disappeared. Only six bodies of those who disappeared in Uruguay have been recovered so far.

Thousands more people were imprisoned and tortured, and there is a growing call for more accountability.

"It is not only a march, it is becoming an entire month of memory," Ricardo Perciballe, the state prosecutor who has been seeking to bring those accused of crimes in Uruguay's 1973-1985 dictatorship to trial, told Reuters. The pandemic, he said, has reignited "our collective memory and desire for the truth."