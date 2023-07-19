Colombia landslide kills at least 12

A landslide caused by heavy rains in a mountainous region of central Colombia killed at least 12 people on Tuesday and destroyed several houses, the country's Civil Defense agency said.

The landslide took place in Quetame, a rural municipality in Cundinamarca province, destroying all in its path and leading to the closure of a major highway, Civil Defense operational director Ricardo Coronado said in a phone interview.

"So far we have recovered 12 bodies, with two children among the fatalities," Coronado said.