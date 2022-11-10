Hurricane Nicole triggers flooding in Bahamas on way to Florida's Atlantic coast

The National Hurricane Center also issued storm-surge advisories for much of Florida's east coast, warning that wind-driven waves were expected to wash over beaches and rush inland to flood low-lying areas well beyond the shore.

'SURROUNDED BY WATER'

Storm surges caused widespread devastation to Florida's Gulf Coast when Hurricane Ian crashed ashore on Sept 28, causing an estimated $60 billion in damage and killing more than 140 people.

DeSantis urged residents to prepare.

"Please make a plan," he told a news conference. "This is likely to be a storm making landfall and will affect huge parts of Florida."

Although curiosity seekers ventured out to catch a glimpse of the roiling surf, pose for cyclone "selfies" or capture a video clip of the gathering storm, many were taking the situation more seriously.

"We have had a lot of flooding within the last couple of storms," said Leanne Hansard, 53, a Daytona Beach resident who was boarding windows to her family's insurance office. "Florida is surrounded by water on all sides, so eventually you're going to have water."

At the governor's request, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved emergency protective assistance for the 45 counties most likely to be affected.

State officials opened 15 emergency shelters across the region, activated 600 National Guard troops for emergency response and recovery efforts, and placed 1,600 utility workers on standby to restore power knocked out by the storm.

More than a dozen school districts were closed on Wednesday and more than 20 school districts across the state were scheduled to be closed on Thursday.

Orlando International Airport announced it was ceasing commercial operations at 4 pm (2000 GMT) on Wednesday.

The storm was expected to move into southern Georgia on Thursday before moving into the Carolinas on Friday.