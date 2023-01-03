Suspect in New Year's Eve NYC police attack reportedly linked to Islamic extremism

A teenager accused of attacking three policemen with a machete on New Year's Eve near Times Square was charged with attempted murder and attempted assault, New York police said on Monday, in an incident the New York Times said was linked to Islamic extremism.

The New York City Police Department identified the suspect as Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine, and said in an email on Monday that he had been charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted assault.

Further details on future proceedings were not immediately shared by the police.

Authorities did not comment on the motivation for the attack, but the Times reported that the suspect was driven by Islamic extremism. The newspaper quoted an unnamed senior law enforcement official, who said that Bickford may later face extremism charges.

The Times said Bickford had converted to Islam sometime in the last year and a half.

Bickford had travelled to New York from his Maine home on Saturday, police said.

New York rang in the new year in typical style on Saturday evening as thousands of people corralled themselves into pens under pouring rain in Times Square, waiting to see a glittering ball glide down a pole mounted atop a tall building in the year's final seconds.