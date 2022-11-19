    বাংলা

    At least 10 dead after prison transfers of Ecuador gang leaders

    The violence took place after the transfers of 'Bermudez' from Los Lobos gang and 'Anchundia' from the R7 gang to a maximum security facility

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Nov 2022, 02:47 AM
    Updated : 19 Nov 2022, 02:47 AM

    At least 10 people were killed in violence at a prison in Ecuador's capital Quito on Friday, the prisons agency said, after authorities moved two gang leaders to a maximum security facility.

    Authorities have been moving prisoners considered to be gang leaders to new facilities in a bid to help reduce violence in the country's chaotic jails. Ecuador's prison system has faced structural problems for decades, but jail violence has soared since late 2020, killing at least 400 people and terrorizing inmates' families.

    At least five police officers were killed earlier this month in attacks in reaction to the transfer of about 1,000 prisoners, while at least two inmates died in related violence.

    The attorney general's office said on Twitter on Friday that it had opened an investigation into the deaths of nine people at the El Inca prison in the capital. The SNAI prison authority confirmed at least 10 prisoners had died.

    The violence took place after the transfers of 'Bermudez' from Los Lobos gang and 'Anchundia' from the R7 gang, who authorities say are gang leaders responsible for recent violence in prisons in Quito and Santo Domingo respectively.

    President Guillermo Lasso has repeatedly accused gangs of using violence to retaliate against his government's efforts to combat them. Ecuador is used as a transit point for drugs bound for Europe and the United States.

    "The government acts with all the rigor of the law to sanction the leaders of narco-terrorist mafias that provoke attacks, that's why those who cause problems will be transferred to the maximum security prison," Lasso's office said in an earlier statement.

    Three more leaders from Los Lobos, who have been identified as the masterminds of the violence in the Quito prison, will also be moved to the maximum security facility, the government said in a later statement.

    SNAI reopened the maximum security La Roca prison in Guayaquil for gang leaders this year.

    RELATED STORIES
    LATAM airlines logo, is seen inside of the Commodore Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile Apr 25, 2019.
    Plane crash on Peruvian runway leaves 2 firefighters dead
    Twenty passengers on the jet needed treatment after it collided with a firetruck
    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her family leave the federal courthouse after attending her fraud trial in San Jose, California, US Jan 3, 2022.
    Holmes sentenced to over 11 years in prison for Theranos fraud
    Once dubbed as a self-made billionaire, she was convicted in January, after her company falsely promised to revolutionise how patients receive diagnoses
    Former US President Donald Trump announces that he will once again run for US president in the 2024 US presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, US Nov 15, 2022.
    US appoints special counsel for Trump probes
    This will be the Justice Department's third special counsel to be appointed since 2017 to handle a politically sensitive case
    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her family leave the federal courthouse after attending her fraud trial in San Jose, California, US Jan 3, 2022.
    Elizabeth Holmes faces sentencing over Theranos fraud
    A jury in San Jose convicted her on three counts of investor fraud and one count of conspiracy in January

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher