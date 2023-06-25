Argentina political drama heats as election battle lines drawn

Argentina's presidential election battle lines have hardened after economy minister Sergio Massa entered the race in a dramatic late twist to take on front runners including a conservative city mayor, ex-security czar and libertarian economist.

After months of behind-the-scenes negotiations, a deadline for candidates closes on Saturday night, marking the serious start of a race towards Oct 22 general elections to choose a leader who can steer the South American country out of economic crisis, with inflation over 100%, rising poverty and dwindling foreign currency reserves.

There will be a primary vote on Aug 13 within political blocs, a ballot which will also be a key litmus test of voter sentiment, with the ruling Peronist alliance reeling in opinion polls as the embattled economy struggles.

The most notable late confirmation has been Economy Minister Sergio Massa, whose candidacy was announced somewhat unexpectedly Friday night.