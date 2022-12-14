    বাংলা

    Winter storm pummels north-central US with snow, spawns tornadoes in South

    The storm was blamed for the cancellation of more than 70 flights and delay of nearly 800 others

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Dec 2022, 05:53 AM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2022, 05:53 AM

    A major winter storm pounded the heart of the United States on Tuesday, bringing heavy snow and freezing rain to the Northern Plains and spawning thunderstorms and destructive tornadoes in the South. 

    The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings across parts of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas and said that spotters had confirmed twisters near Grapevine, Texas and west of Shreveport, Louisiana. 

    The tornado that touched down near Grapevine damaged several buildings and caused traffic accidents in Wise, Parker and Jack counties, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries. 

    "You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible," the National Weather Service (NWS) said in a warning issued at 3:45 pm central time. 

    The storm was blamed for the cancellation of more than 70 flights and delay of nearly 800 others as of Tuesday afternoon, Flightaware.com reported on its Misery Map. 

    "This storm system will continue to produce numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards from the Rockies to the East Coast," the service said in its forecast. 

    Blizzard-like conditions prompted school districts to cancel classes across the Dakotas, Colorado and Nebraska. Some spots in the four-state area were expecting two feet (61 cm) of snow and winds of 60 miles per hour (97 kmph) throughout the next two days, the NWS said. 

    Blowing snow and ice accumulation forced the closure of many highways and roadways, transportation officials said, urging residents to stay home. 

    "Be aware of rapidly changing conditions. Reduce speeds and drive according to the conditions," the North Dakota Department of Transportation said on Twitter. 

    Forecasters warned that temperatures could drop as low as minus 20 Fahrenheit (minus 29 degrees Celsius) across the region, a level that causes frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes. 

    The wintry mix of precipitation will spread from the Upper Great Lakes on Tuesday into the Northeast late on Wednesday, bringing with it the possibility of as much as 8 inches (20 cm) of snow to some spots.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest that is continuing despite a government proposal to bring forward elections following the ouster of Peruvian leader Pedro Castillo, in Lima, Peru December 13, 2022.
    Peru's armed forces to take control of key infrastructure
    Peru's armed forces will take control of the "protection" of key infrastructure, its defence minister said Tuesday, as protests that have led to at least six deaths continue
    A bus is seen on fire as supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro protest after supreme court justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered a temporary arrest warrant of indigenous leader Jose Acacio Serere Xavante for alleged anti-democratic acts, in Brasilia, Brazil, December 12, 2022.
    Bolsonaro supporters attack police headquarters
    Federal police said "disturbances" near the headquarters were being handled with support from capital security forces
    Migrants, among them Nicaraguans who were kidnapped by organised crime in the state of Durango and were released days later by the Mexican Army, queue near the border wall after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents to request asylum in the US city of El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 12, 2022.
    1,500 migrants crossed Rio Grande into El Paso
    CBP has not yet published its own statistics for November but September and October saw a sharp rise in migrant encounters in El Paso from a year ago
    Peruvian lawmakers attend a session at Congress as new President Dina Boluarte offered a plan to bring elections forward, after the ouster of her predecessor Pedro Castillo sparked protests that have left several dead, in Lima, Peru, Dec 12, 2022.
    Peru's new leader offers early election after 6 die in protests
    Citing 'difficult times,' Peru's sixth president in the past five years said she was proposing to move up the next general election to April 2024

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher