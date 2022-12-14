Winter storm pummels north-central US with snow, spawns tornadoes in South

A major winter storm pounded the heart of the United States on Tuesday, bringing heavy snow and freezing rain to the Northern Plains and spawning thunderstorms and destructive tornadoes in the South.

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings across parts of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas and said that spotters had confirmed twisters near Grapevine, Texas and west of Shreveport, Louisiana.

The tornado that touched down near Grapevine damaged several buildings and caused traffic accidents in Wise, Parker and Jack counties, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.