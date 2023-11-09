Trump's daughter worried he was not wealthy enough, emails in NY fraud trial show

As Donald Trump sought to buy a Florida golf course in 2011, his daughter Ivanka expressed concern that he was not wealthy enough to close the deal, according to evidence presented Wednesday in a civil fraud trial that threatens the former US president's business empire.

The emails and other documents were presented as New York state lawyers wrapped up their case, which argues that Trump and his company inflated his net worth by as much as $2.2 billion to win better financing terms.

They are seeking more than $250 million in penalties and restrictions that could strip Trump of some of his best known trophy properties.

Testifying as the state's final witness, Ivanka Trump sought to distance herself from the questionable valuation methods that have already been ruled fraudulent by the judge overseeing the trial. She acknowledged that she worked on real-estate deals for the company but said she was not involved in calculating Trump's net worth.

"I generally understood that there was a personal guarantee," she testified. "This level of granularity was not something that I can sit here today and say that I recall."

Ivanka's testimony concluded in the afternoon. Trump's lawyer Christopher Kise said he would ask Engoron to resolve the case in the defense's favor on Thursday, though he is unlikely to prevail.

The lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, accuses Trump and his family businesses of manipulating real estate asset values to dupe lenders and insurers and embellish Trump's reputation as a successful businessman.