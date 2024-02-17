    বাংলা

    Yale University issues apology for role in slavery

    In recent years, a growing number of institutions have formally apologised for their historical role in the transatlantic slave trade

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Feb 2024, 05:34 AM
    Updated : 17 Feb 2024, 05:34 AM

    Yale University on Friday issued an apology for its connection to slavery after several years of research and study that it said it undertook into its formative ties to the slave trade.

    "Today, on behalf of Yale University, we recognise our university's historical role in and associations with slavery, as well as the labour, the experiences, and the contributions of enslaved people to our university's history, and we apologize for the ways that Yale's leaders, over the course of our early history, participated in slavery," the US educational institution said in a statement.

    In recent years, a growing number of institutions have formally apologised for their historical role in the transatlantic slave trade. A desire to confront racist legacies in the US picked up momentum in 2020 after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

    Since October 2020, members of the Yale & Slavery Research Project have conducted research into links to slavery by the New Haven, Connecticut-based university, making their findings public.

    "Although there were no known records of Yale University owning enslaved people, many of Yale's Puritan founders owned enslaved people, as did a significant number of Yale's early leaders and other prominent members of the university community, and the Research Project has identified over 200 of these enslaved people," the statement said.

    "Acknowledging and apologising for this history are only part of the path forward," the statement added.

    RELATED STORIES
    North South University student ‘falls to his death’ at friends’ hostel in Savar
    NSU student ‘falls to his death’ at Savar hostel
    Abir Mashrur Diamond from Bogura resided in the Bashundhara Residential Area of Dhaka
    A Chinese flag is displayed next to a "Made in China" sign seen on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023.
    China bets on open-source chips as US export controls mount
    The People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Academy of Military Sciences had used an open-source standard known as RISC-V to reduce malfunctions in chips for cloud computing and smart cars
    Nafeez Sarafat resigns from role of Padma Bank chairman on ‘health grounds’
    Nafeez Sarafat ‘resigns’ as Padma Bank chairman
    Sonali Bank Managing Director Md Afzal Karim will step in as interim chairman until a replacement is found
    First Test - India v England - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India - January 28, 2024 Englands Jonny Bairstow celebrates with Ben Stokes, Mark Wood and Zak Crawley after winning the first Test REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    Wood ‘not annoyed’ by limited role in win over India
    Ollie Pope's knock of 196 and a seven-wicket haul from debutant Tom Hartley inspired England to a 28-run victory

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps