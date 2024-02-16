Kansas City police link Super Bowl rally shooting to dispute, not extremism

A quarrel among several people sparked the shooting spree in Kansas City, Missouri, that killed a woman and wounded 22 people after a celebration of the city's NFL Super Bowl victory, police said on Thursday, ruling out any apparent link to extremism.

Three people, including two minors, were detained as "subjects" in the investigation, Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference, the day after gunfire erupted in the vicinity of the city's historic downtown rail station.

The third detainee, also a juvenile who was determined not to be involved, was later released, according to police spokesperson Alayna Gonzalez.

Police were working with juvenile prosecutors to review evidence and "determine applicable charges" against the two minors, both teenagers, still held in custody, she said.

The police chief told reporters several firearms had been recovered from the shooting scene.

"This appears to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire," she said, suggesting the violence was incidental to the celebration rather than a targeted attack.

"Preliminary investigative findings have show there is no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism," Graves said.

The chief did not elaborate on what police knew about the origins of the precipitating clash or details of the shooting itself, including whether gang activity was involved.