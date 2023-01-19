Americans can sponsor refugees directly under programme launching this week

Groups of Americans will be able to directly sponsor refugees for resettlement in the United States under a new programme launching on Thursday, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, a step that could bolster admissions and reduce government costs.

Under the pilot programme, which will be called the Welcome Corps, groups of at least five people will be expected to raise a minimum of $2,275 per refugee assigned to them by the government, one of the people said. The sponsor groups will also be required to pass background checks and create a support plan.

The programme will aim to find US sponsors for 5,000 refugees in fiscal year 2023, which ends on Sept 30, another of the sources said.

The individual sponsorship programme for refugees - similar to a model used in Canada - is part of a broader effort by US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to provide opportunities for Americans to support foreigners seeking protection.

Earlier this month, Biden rolled out a humanitarian entry programme that allows up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter via "parole" if they have US sponsors and travel by air. The administration also used parole to admit Afghans and Ukrainians and piloted sponsor programs to support them in the United States.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.