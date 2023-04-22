Residents of Sudan's capital seek perilous escape as war shatters holiday

Ahmed Mubarak, 27, said he felt "extreme anxiety" after the violence erupted on April 15 and before he decided to leave Khartoum on Thursday, taking with him only the clothes he was wearing.

"There were no buses, people were walking on foot, with their bags and moving. There were cars passing, but they were all private cars and all of them were full."

Eventually he hitched a lift on a bus whose owner was volunteering to transport people out of the city, and made it all the way to Atbara, about 280 km (175 miles) northeast of Khartoum, where he knocked on the door of his family home.

"They could not believe it. It was a very beautiful moment," he said.

The power struggle between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has for the first time brought to Khartoum the kind of large-scale warfare and displacement that the capital's residents had watched play out in other parts of the country in recent decades.

The clashes, which broke out in the final days of the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast from dawn till dusk, have cut water and power supplies for long periods, turned the airport into a battleground and shut down most hospitals.

In many neighbourhoods of greater Khartoum, which has a population of more than 10 million, residents have been trapped in their homes, venturing out only to seek provisions at shops which have been hit by looting and where supplies have been dwindling.

FRAUGHT WITH RISK

Fuel has also become harder to find. As with other goods, prices have jumped since the start of the fighting.

"Khartoum has become dangerous and we fear the war will get worse," said 55-year-old Mahasin Ahmed as she left the neighbourhood of Jabra in southern Khartoum with two relatives, hoping to find a bus to Madani, 165 km (100 miles) to the southeast.

Many who flee get a their first proper view of the destruction wrought by the fighting, with buildings punctured by rockets, power lines ripped down, walls peppered with bullet holes and the smouldering remains of charred military vehicles abandoned in the streets.

As violence has erupted in other parts of Sudan, some have sought to leave the country altogether, with up to 20,000 crossing the border to Chad and others heading north towards Egypt.