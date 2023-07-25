EU to toughen its stance on Sudan war with sanctions framework

The European Union is setting up a dedicated sanctions framework for Sudan to eventually target key actors in the ongoing war with travel bans and asset and bank account freezes, diplomatic sources familiar with the matter said.

A proposal document was shared between member states late last week and the details will be discussed over the following weeks, diplomatic sources said. The aim is to finish the framework by September, after which it could be used to compile a list of banned individuals and companies, the sources said.

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order in early May laying groundwork for potential US sanctions.

The EU has already sanctioned entities and individuals linked to Russia's Wagner Group of mercenaries, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, including its operations in Sudan and two gold companies.

"Setting up the regime should serve as a deterrent to Sudanese warlords. It's a last warning," one of the sources said, adding that the framework would stick to individual targets rather than any sectoral moves.