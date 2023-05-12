Anti-government riots flare in Guinea after seven reported dead

Guinea was hit by further anti-government protests on Thursday after organisers said at least seven people had been killed and 32 injured during demonstrations in the capital Conakry and other towns a day earlier.

Police in riot gear fired tear gas at protestors who threw rocks and burnt tyres in Conakry on Thursday, the latest in a series of protests against the military government that seized power in 2021 and has been slow to hand power back to civilians.

At least seven people were shot dead and 32 others suffered gunshot wounds after similar clashes on Wednesday, opposition parties and civil society groups said in a joint statement.