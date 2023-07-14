The meds they bought were toxic. Now Gambian parents seek justice

The lawsuit, prepared by lawyers working for no fees, argues that authorities failed to uphold their own laws requiring they ensure that all drugs imported into Gambia are safe.

The regulator "did not take...any measures to inspect or test the cough syrups for the adulteration and thereby was in breach of statutory obligations," according to the suit. It adds that the regulator and the health ministry failed to ensure that drugs were prescribed "with the expected standard of care."

Gambia's health ministry did not respond to requests for comment. In a June letter to the parents' lawyers, seen by Reuters, it said it had "initiated a number of steps", including a probe into the incident, which is currently under review.

After the deaths, the World Bank approved funding for Gambia to build a medicines testing lab. An environmental assessment is underway, after which construction will begin, a spokesperson said last month.

FEW OPTIONS

Gambia's health spending is the third lowest of any country measured by the World Bank, at $18.58 per person in 2020, Bank data show.

The parents' testimonies paint a picture of a system powerless to help once the syrups were on the shelves of Gambian pharmacies. Reuters was unable to verify all the details in the statements.

In nearly half the 20 affidavits, parents said they experienced delays in receiving urgent medical attention from a doctor or in getting a diagnosis as their children vomited, stopped urinating, and lost appetite after taking the medicines, according to a Reuters review of the testimony.

One family said a lack of portable oxygen meant their child's treatment was delayed. Another said they had to mend a leaking intravenous drip. A third said their child was discharged from hospital despite not urinating properly for days.

Five took their children to neighbouring Senegal because they thought they had better chances there. But all 20 children died within days of taking the medicine.

One parent, Amie Jammeh, took her 2-year-old son Mafugi Jassey to a pharmacy in mid-August when he developed a fever, she said in her affidavit. A pharmacist prescribed some medicines.

By this stage, the Gambian health ministry had sent samples of the Maiden syrups abroad for testing. But confirmation that they contained deadly toxins did not come until September.

Two hours after taking the first dose, Mafugi began vomiting. His mother continued to give him the drugs for two more days.

When Mafugi did not improve, Jammeh took him to hospital, where she noticed he had stopped urinating. After a brief consultation, she waited three days for a doctor to visit, she said.

By the time the doctor did come, Mafugi was breathing fast and his stomach and limbs were swollen. The doctor said Mafugi would need surgery but a blood test was required to determine the boy's blood type.

As they waited for the tests, Mafugi died strapped to his mother's back.

CONFLICTS OF INTEREST

"Gambians, especially poor ones, do not believe they can run up against the government and win. And since most incidents occur in government-run hospitals and clinics, malpractice claims are never pursued," said Loubna Farage, the lead counsel for the parents.

This time is different, because of the scale of the tragedy and the fact that lawyers are working for free, but also because families have told Reuters they are angered by the lack of accountability. Almost one year on, no one in Gambia or India has been penalised for the deaths.